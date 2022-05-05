War Russia-Ukraine, Letta: “We must remove the veto power in the EU”

Enrico Letta on the war in Ukraine he immediately expressed his thoughts and never changed his political line on the subject. For the leader of the Dem the aggressor is Putin and the attacked is Zelensky. For this he is criticized, even by his party. In fact, a part of the left disputes the decision of the Born to continue to arming the Ukrainians. “It’s incredible, – explains Letta to Repubblica – but I’ll explain it for the presence of ancient anti-American prejudicesalso resurfaced due to mistakes made in Iraq And Afghanistan. I add that it is not clear to many what it is and what threat represent the Russia from Putin“On the skeptical positions of the M5s: “For now we have always voted all together and there is not been any concrete unmarking. If anything changes, it will have to be the Parliament to establish it “.

Read also heralds the mission EU in Ukraine. “THE presidents o prime ministers of the main five European countries: Italy, Germany, France, Spain and Poland– continues Letta a Repubblica – are evaluating one joint mission in Kiev is a sign of leadership and it would be the demonstration that there is none subordination to the United States. Who, however, are certainly not to blame for their action and theirs support for the attacked. Europe freezes when rules like the current ones allow a single country to exercise the right of veto. Hungary from Orban, to give a not accidental example, he has the right to do so whenever he thinks fit. As if in Italyafter a decision of national governmentthe Marche and said: “stop“. We can’t go on like this. “

Read also:

War budget, state of emergency and the possible postponement of the elections

Maneuver of war and postponement of elections? The response of the parties

Passera to Affaritaliani: “The banking system has finally grown”

North Korea, unidentified missile launched. Kim Jong Un wants war

Russia-Ukraine war, Kirill attacks Pope Francis: “deplorable words”

Russian oil, EU divided on the stop: Hungary and Slovakia against

M5s, Conte: “I will be the first pupil of the new political training school”. VIDEO

Axpo, Green Flexy PPA: “concrete answer for SMEs”

Terna, Tyrrhenian Lab in the universities of Cagliari, Palermo and Salerno

Cosmetica Italia and Assolombarda kick off the Milan Beauty Week