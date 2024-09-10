Despite prompt rescue, there was nothing that could be done for a thirty-seven-year-old, and he died at the scene of the accident.

More terrible episodes on Italian roads, events that add more pain and sadness to families and friends who today mourn the loss of a man. The tragic road accident we are talking about caused the death of a 37-year-old man. There was nothing that could be done to save his life.

The accident occurred yesterday evening, Monday 9 September, along the Provinciale Ferrarese, in the municipality of Sermide and Felonica, in the province of Mantua. A 28-year-old man was also traveling in the car with the 37-year-old man.

The dynamics are still to be fully clarified, but the youngest man on board the vehicle reported serious injuries and was transported in red code, the most critical emergency level, by helicopter to the Spedali Civili in Brescia. He survived but the hospitalization will require patience and many days of care.

According to the first reconstructionsthe vehicle would have left the road for reasons yet to be ascertained. High speed, a distraction, a sudden movement while driving: it is still to be understood how it was possible for the car to have traveled on a line very different from its lane.

The alarm was raised around 8:30 pm, activating the immediate intervention of an ambulance and a medical car. Despite the rescue timely, there was nothing that could be done for the thirty-seven-year-old, and he died at the scene of the accident. Given the seriousness of the twenty-eight-year-old’s condition, it was necessary to request the assistance of the rescue helicopter.

The Mantua firefighters also intervened on site, as well as the traffic police and the Carabinieri of the Gonzaga station. The authorities will have to deal with the surveys and the investigations to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the event. This is yet another tragedy on Italian roads, of which, in this case too, we must fully understand the dynamics and the reasons that led to the sad epilogue.