Seeing everything there is to see in developer Larian Studios’ ludicrously vast Baldur’s Gate 3 is already something of an impossible task, but Astarion actor Neil Newbon has now raised the stakes even higher, claiming it features a two-hour secret section that no-one’s yet found.

During one of Newbon’s regular Twitch livestreams, aired at the end of last month (thanks GamesRadar), the voice of everyone’s favorite perfectly coiffured glampire teased that, “There’s even something I know about that you can’t get to unless you do something that I don’t think anyone’s going to work out.”

Sadly, Newbon – who was told about the mysterious “two hours of content” in confidence and is likely “one of the few people who knows about it” – wouldn’t even offer a “vague clue or hint” when asked. He did, however, tease that “at some point, someone will find it for a very specific reason” – so it seems like getting to the bottom of this one will be squarely in the Baldur’s Gate 3 community’s court.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is, of course, now available on both PC and PlayStation 5, with an Xbox version due to launch later this year after some tussling over split-screen, and developer Larian continues to improve upon the slightly wobbly launch experience through regular updates .

It recently confirmed its next patch will arrive tomorrow, 22nd September, bringing with it – among other things – the much-requested ability to change your character’s appearance (but not race, body, or origins), which will be possible at camp using the new Magic Mirror.