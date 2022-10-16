In this guide we find out if and how it is possible to pay the car tax in installmentswith which payment instruments this becomes possible and in what circumstances it is possible to request installments for the payment of the stamp.

Is it possible to pay the car tax in installments? In general, it is not possible to pay the car tax in installments directly to the Entity authorized to collect the tax. It is possible however pay the car tax in installments through other tools such as credit cards that allow payment in installments, revolving credit cards or use online payment via Paypalwhich allows you to pay in 3 installments for purchases from 30 to 2000 euros.

How to pay the car tax in installments with Paypal? To pay the car tax in installments with Paypal you must first register on the platform, associate a credit card or a current account to your account and finally complete the procedure of verification of our credit card and / or bank account. In this way our paypal account can be used to make payments.

Just go to the website page of theACI or other Bodies authorized to collect the car tax from PCs, smartphones and tablets and through the connected service PagoPA choose Paypal as the payment method. During the payment procedure with Paypal it will be possible to choose the option ‘Pay in 3 Installments’ that will allow us to defer the payment of the car tax in 3 installments. There first payment will be welded immediatelythe second installment after one monththe third after the second month. For example, if the amount to be paid for the car tax is 300 euros, 100 will be paid immediately, 100 euros will be charged after 1 month, and the remaining 100 euros after two months. To use ‘Pay in 3 installments’ with Paypal it must be remembered that: – use is subject to approval procedurewith an almost instant result.

– the installable amounts must be from 30 to 2000 euros.

– is a modality allowed only to natural persons.

