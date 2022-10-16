In this guide we find out if and how it is possible to pay the car tax in installmentswith which payment instruments this becomes possible and in what circumstances it is possible to request installments for the payment of the stamp.
In general, it is not possible to pay the car tax in installments directly to the Entity authorized to collect the tax.
It is possible however pay the car tax in installments through other tools such as credit cards that allow payment in installments, revolving credit cards or use online payment via Paypalwhich allows you to pay in 3 installments for purchases from 30 to 2000 euros.
To pay the car tax in installments with Paypal you must first register on the platform, associate a credit card or a current account to your account and finally complete the procedure of verification of our credit card and / or bank account. In this way our paypal account can be used to make payments.
Just go to the website page of theACI or other Bodies authorized to collect the car tax from PCs, smartphones and tablets and through the connected service PagoPA choose Paypal as the payment method.
During the payment procedure with Paypal it will be possible to choose the option ‘Pay in 3 Installments’ that will allow us to defer the payment of the car tax in 3 installments.
There first payment will be welded immediatelythe second installment after one monththe third after the second month.
For example, if the amount to be paid for the car tax is 300 euros, 100 will be paid immediately, 100 euros will be charged after 1 month, and the remaining 100 euros after two months.
To use ‘Pay in 3 installments’ with Paypal it must be remembered that:
– use is subject to approval procedurewith an almost instant result.
– the installable amounts must be from 30 to 2000 euros.
– is a modality allowed only to natural persons.
There are two possible cases to pay the late car tax in installments:
a) Before an alert arrives o there is a check or an assessment for non-payment by the body responsible for the collection of the tax, such as ACI, Region or Autonomous Province of residence or Revenue Agency, the so-called mechanism of the tax can be used Active repentance which allows the motorist to pay the amount due by adding to it the penalties provided, which however are applied to a reduced extent up to a maximum of 5% of the amount due, and interest.
In this case it will be possible to pay the car tax in installments only using credit cards that allow payment in installments, revolving credit cards or via Paypal.
b) After receiving a notice o after a check or an assessment for non-payment by the body responsible for the collection of the tax, such as ACI, Region or Autonomous Province of residence or by the Revenue Agency You can always pay the car tax in installments using a credit card or revolving card, or via Paypal.
An alternative envisaged is to be able to present a formal request for payment of the stamp duty in installmentsIf it is in possession of the required requirementsto send, before the notice expires that we have received, to the same Region or Autonomous Province of residence (if it is among those that directly allow it) or through the Revenue Agency.
To ask for the unpaid stamp duty to be paid in installments, you must be in the presence of a notice indicating the non-payment.
So you have to submit one formal request to the Region or other Body that has reported the non-payment to us by means of a notice.
The request must be submitted before the deadline indicated on the notice.
Furthermore, it is necessary to be in possession of the specific requirements.
It is possible to send the installment request to this page of the Revenue Agency websiteor refer to these pages on the sites of the various Regions:
– Abruzzo
– Basilicata
– Calabria
– Campania
– Emilia Romagna
– Lombardy
– Marche
– Molise
– Piedmont
– Tuscany
– Umbria
– Valle d’Aosta
– Veneto
– Autonomous Province of Trento
In case of acceptance of the request it will be possible to pay the car tax in installments according to the agreed methods.
If you have other questions regarding the car tax you can refer to vademecum on car tax.
