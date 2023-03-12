Bayern Munich also spread in the derby against Augsburg and confirmed their leadership in the Bundesliga also at the end of the 24th day, thanks to Dortmund’s draw with Schalke. The Bavarians, who had found themselves at a disadvantage in the 2nd minute (goal from Berisha, who then also struck in the 60th minute), overturned their opponents by winning 5-3. Nagelsmann’s team has therefore already reached 109 goals this season (of which 71 in the league), more than anyone else. Decisive this time the goals of Cancelo (first sharp with the Germans) on 15′, Pavard (19′ and 35′), Sané (45′) and Davies (74′). Cardona’s goal in full recovery is useless.