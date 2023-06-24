Paulo Autuori: “The game will be the same as the first leg”

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Paulo Autuori, coach of Atlético Nacional
Jaiver Nieto – THE WEATHER
Paulo Autuori, coach of Atlético Nacional
The Nacional coach analyzes the second leg of the final.
The illusion of winning the sixteenth title of the Colombian league increased in
millionaires who dreams of lifting the Apertura Cup on Saturday before his fans in Bogotá after a goalless draw on his visit to National Athletic, although the definition of the title is a matter with reserved prognosis.
Paulo AutoriNacional coach, analyzes what the game will be.
The team. “We do not work for a particular party. We have a project. The game will be the same. In this class of parties the balance is clear. That happened in the first 90 minutes and it will not be different in Bogotá. Difficult, complicated game, Millonarios is an excellent team and they are going to fight the need to win the title, just like us”.
They are even. “Each side has worked with the aim of moving the game forward. The most important thing is that the final will be beautiful. We have to work hard on the pitch and with a lot of responsibility so that we can have a fair winner”.
