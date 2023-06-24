Paulo Autuori: “The game will be the same as the first leg”

The illusion of winning the sixteenth title of the Colombian league increased in

millionaires who dreams of lifting the Apertura Cup on Saturday before his fans in Bogotá after a goalless draw on his visit to National Athletic, although the definition of the title is a matter with reserved prognosis.

Paulo AutoriNacional coach, analyzes what the game will be.

(Colombia was chosen to host the U-20 Women’s World Cup: Fifa announcement details)

(A fan of Millonarios is murdered a few hours before the final against Nacional in Bogotá)

The team. “We do not work for a particular party. We have a project. The game will be the same. In this class of parties the balance is clear. That happened in the first 90 minutes and it will not be different in Bogotá. Difficult, complicated game, Millonarios is an excellent team and they are going to fight the need to win the title, just like us”.

They are even. “Each side has worked with the aim of moving the game forward. The most important thing is that the final will be beautiful. We have to work hard on the pitch and with a lot of responsibility so that we can have a fair winner”.