As the sun set over the sea, Lionel Messi sat on the edge of a boat and posed for the photograph that would announce the start of his public partnership with Saudi Arabia.

The image, shared with Messi’s more than 400 million followers on Instagram on May 9, 2022, was accompanied by a phrase in two languages ​​that read: “Discovering the Red Sea #VisitSaudi”. Hours earlier, Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Minister had welcomed him to the kingdom, boasting on Twitter that while it was Messi’s first visit to the country, “it won’t be his last.”

Messi, perhaps soccer’s greatest player and a World Cup winner with Argentina in December, probably got about $2 million for the Red Sea photo., the first step in fulfilling his multi-million dollar deal with the kingdom. Details of Messi’s role as Saudi Arabia’s spokesman are contained in a previously undisclosed version of his contract that was seen by The New York Times.

The contract shows that Messi could receive up to 22.5 million euros, about $25 million, over the course of three years for a few commercial appearances, a handful of social media posts and a few holidays in the kingdom with his family. He is expected to share images of those trips — accompanied by an approved hashtag — with their online followers. But the document also contains a condition: it cannot say anything that could “smear” Saudi Arabia.

The details offer a glimpse of the oil-rich kingdom’s use of its wealth to recruit top athletes to polish its global image. Detractors repudiate the strategy as sports washing: use sports to cover up or hide their human rights record and other authoritarian actions.

Saudi Arabia has spent billions of dollars in recent years to secure big stakes in professional sports: the purchase of a Premier League soccer team. Championship boxing matches. A stop at the Formula 1 auto racing program. And a daring foray into professional golf.

The kingdom has offered hundreds of millions of dollars more to attract Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and dozens of other soccer stars to play in the country’s national league. Messi recently turned down a similar offer and opted to join Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami in the United States. But there are no signs that the decision has affected his relationship with the Saudis.

In February 2021, just weeks after signing his promotional contract, Messi wrote a letter to the Saudi Minister of Tourism apologizing for not being able to make a scheduled visit. In the previously unreported letter, he addressed the Minister, Ahmed al-Khateeb, as “Your Excellency his” and expressed his “deepest regret” at his absence. Messi was a member of FC Barcelona at the time, and wrote that as a “sportsman” he had obligations that were impossible to fulfill: a league match against Real Betis, followed by a match in the Spanish Cup.

The Saudis finally received their visits. The most recent came last month, when Messi took a mid-season holiday to the kingdom. By then, he was playing with the French team Paris St.-Germain. Upon his return, the club suspended him for an unauthorized absence from training. Messi apologized with an explanation that suggested the trip was not optional: “I couldn’t cancel.”

It is not clear if the contract seen by The Times is the current version. It was shared by someone with knowledge of the arrangement on condition of anonymity. Dated January 1, 2021, it was signed by Messi and his brother Rodrigo, his representative, but it is not signed by Saudi officials. The terms that he describes are consistent with the way in which Messi has used social networks to promote the kingdom and with the visits that he has made to the country.

In 2021, among news reports that linked Messi to Saudi Arabia, relatives of Saudi dissidents urged the player to reject the offer. In an open letter, they pleaded with him writing: “The Saudi regime wants to use you to launder its reputation”.

Saudi officials have denied that accusation. Meanwhile, Messi has not mentioned it. Instead, he has expressed his amazement at the natural beauty found in Saudi Arabia.

One of her recent posts is an image of date palm groves and other natural attractions. The comment reads: “Who thought Saudi Arabia has so much green?”

KARIM ZIDAN AND TARIQ PANJA

THE NEW YORK TIMES