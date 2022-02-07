Counting on the brilliance of midfielder Paulinho, Corinthians defeated Ituano by 3-2, this Sunday (6) at the Novelli Júnior stadium, in Itu, for the 4th round of the Paulista Championship. With the result, Timão took the lead in Group A with seven points.

End of the game! In Itu, it had to be a #TurnGiant from Timon!!! WE WILL! Ituano 2 3 Corinthians ⚽ Fabio Santos

⚽ Giuliano

⚽ Paulinho#DayDeCorinthians#Go Corinthians pic.twitter.com/tkKV31HX8w — Corinthians (@Corinthians) February 6, 2022

Playing at home, Ituano opened the scoring with Neto Berola in the 5th minute. Corinthians even tied with Fábio Santos in the 30th minute from a penalty kick, but at 41, still in the initial stage, Cleberson put Ituano in the lead again.

After the break Giuliano left everything the same. And, in the 26th minute, Paulinho shone, scoring the winning goal with his head.

Santos draw

Playing at the Brinco de Ouro da Princesa stadium, in Campinas, Guarani and Santos were 1-1. Eduardo Bauermann scored for Peixe and Giovanni Augusto for Bugre. The result left the team led by coach Fábio Carille in 3rd position in Group E.

End of game in Campinas. Santos draws 1-1 with Guarani. pic.twitter.com/02RgVMzKzj — #SantosDoMundo (@SantosFC) February 6, 2022

