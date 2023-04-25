Mexico.- The Sinaloan singer Gerardo Bazúa issued a statement to inform that decided to start a legal process against his ex-partner Paulina Rubio, Well, she wants to legally clarify that she “does not support it financially”, as ‘The Golden Girl’ would have recently assured.

Through Instagram, Gerardo Bazúa writes: “I am writing to you honestly and transparently in relation to the recent statements by Paulina Rubio, mother of my youngest son, where she affirms that she is my financial support. I want to clarify that these statements are false, as well as her statement that our son is cared for by her relatives.”

Bazúa, 38, adds in the same statement that both Paulina and he share responsibilities regarding their son Eros, as this was established in their paternity agreement which was signed in October 2020.

“These statements are defamatory and false, and do not reflect our private agreement, which has not been made public. I am currently happy and focused on my professional career and my family, wanting to continue creating and sharing my music,” the singer also says.

Gerardo Bazúa cites that he decided to resort to the law “to protect the rights of my son and myself as a parent. I am confident that God and the law work together to guarantee justice in the well-being, education, and emotional, mental, and physical development of my son, as well as in my peace of mind as a parent.”

In a recent interview with Pati Chapoy, Paulina Rubio commented: “I take financial responsibility for my family, for my whole life and for them, the parents too. It’s true. You look there in the files (files)”.

After Paulina Rubio’s statement in ‘Ventaneando’, the lawyer Sandra Hoyos endorsed what the interpreter said: “I can confirm that everything Paulina said is true.”

After the statements made by Paulina Rubio, Gerardo Bazúa now reacts and makes public that he did not stand by “idly”, for which he decided to file legal action against Paulina and her allegedly false statements.