Australia It is known for being one of the countries with a large part of the gold mine reserves in the world. Therefore, the importance of developing new prospecting methods in this island country to locate deposits of the precious metal.

Although it may seem strange, a group of researchers recently discovered that a well-known family of trees can collect gold particles from the ground and deposit them on their leaves. As an indicator of a possible reservation.

These trees are the eucalyptus eucalyptus a type of tall tree of which there are more than 700 species. Most of these species are from Australia and New Guinea and they are currently distributed worldwide for their use in the wood and ornamental industry.

The relationship of these majestic trees with gold was found by a group of scientists from the Commonwealth Industrial Scientific Organizationwho discovered that the eucalyptus trees of the region of Kalgoorlie in Australia Occidental has the ability to drain gold particles from the earth.

These are sucked out of the soil by the eucalyptus trees like other minerals. However, because gold is probably toxic to plants, they expel it by depositing gold microparticles on their leaves and branches that fall to the ground.

The researchers claim to have verified the presence of gold particles in the eucalyptus leaves, which could imply the presence of gold deposits under the soil of these trees.

The research was published in the journal Nature Communications and was considered as a possible method of finding gold deposits in Australia and other parts of the world.

“We have found a lot of easy deposits in Australia and also in other places around the world,” said Mel Lintern, a geochemist with the Australian Commonwealth of Scientific and Industrial Research.