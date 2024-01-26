Paula Patiño (Movistar) won the women's long-distance test of the Cycling Nationals, which took place this Friday over 90 kilometers around the area and ended in Tunja, capital of Boyacá.

Patiño achieved his first gold, after having been silver in 2023 and 2021, which confirms his class after several years in cycling. Europe.

(Jürgen Klopp leaves Liverpool: Luis Díaz will be left without the successful coach in England)(Mayra Ramírez to Chelsea: the most expensive signing in the history of women's football)

hard effort

The runner from Antioquia left with the silver medal Carolina Penuelawho had just won gold in the previous two years.

Jessenia Meneses was third in the elite category, while the U-23 team won Carolina Vargas.

“She will wear the national champion shirt, I will wear it with great pride. My family gave me that boost that I needed,” said Patiño, 26 years old.

The new national champion achieved her goal with a time of two hours, 52 minutes and 35 seconds. Peñuela reached three seconds and Meneses four.

Vargas, who won gold in the time trial on Thursday, was escorted to the finish line by Zuley Camachowho crossed the finish line seven seconds later, while the bronze went to him Sara Moreno, who crossed the finish line eight seconds behind the champion.

(Colombia National Team: new and controversial details of the shirt for the Copa América)

Sports