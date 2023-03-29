Paula Arias surprised locals and strangers by revealing in an interview with “Magaly TV The Firm” who decided to give the footballer another chance Eduardo Rabanal, after the surprising announcement on social networks that he made to communicate the sentimental break with the singer just 11 days ago. Now, it is the same Paula Arias who claims to have overcome the problems with her boyfriend and assures that they are happy. In addition, the artist ruled out being pregnant and that this is the reason why she decided to talk once again with Rabanal.

“We have resumed our relationship. We got to really have a conversation as a couple, as adults (…) Love is there, we are happy, we will see how it goes from here later. We know what happens in four walls, what happens in our lives and always with a clear conscience, I did not do anything wrong, I did not behave badly, I did not release the statement that it was a mistake, “said the leader of Son Tentación .