Reader’s Opinion | Is Finland’s state economy collapsing?

We would need a capable and reliable finance minister who would have seamless cooperation with the prime minister.

Our welfare state more than 12 percent of financing is already borrowing. Our indebtedness is growing the fastest among developed countries. Growing interest costs take away the funding base from services and income transfers, and indebtedness takes away opportunities to smooth out the next economic crisis.

The two-term balancing program proposed by the officials of the Ministry of Finance has only worked for some of the parties. The economic growth offered as an alternative does not solve the debt problem. According to various estimates, our economy can only grow by about one percent per year for the next decade. This is not enough.

If economic growth is to be accelerated, the clearest difference to Sweden and Germany is in private services (for example trade, logistics, communication).

In terms of work input, last year was a bright spot when 20,000 work-related residence permits were granted. If this expenditure were to continue throughout the government period and the integration was handled skillfully, Finland’s situation would improve in terms of labor input. Integration is, however, mainly dependent on the activity of municipalities and welfare regions.

Balancing labor supply and demand could be the most important task for the government. As we have seen, it is difficult to get much done quickly. Therefore, the management of the debt problem cannot be solved without expenditure savings and tax increases.

The EU Commission is preparing 3-4 year adjustment programs for the member countries, in which case the public debt should be brought to a sustainable career. The two-term program of the officials of the Ministry of Finance is at least not too fast.

When the annual deficit of the state economy is at the level of 11 billion euros in the next few years and interest rates have risen, the ministry’s adjustment of 9 billion euros may no longer be enough. The Bank of Finland has estimated that EUR 13 billion is enough. An adjustment of this magnitude would lead to a situation in 2035 where the EU’s 60 percent debt ratio criterion would be met.

At the beginning of the government term, there are better political conditions for adjustment than at the end of the term. Therefore, no more time should be wasted, but measures worth 2–3 billion euros should be implemented as early as 2024 to slow down indebtedness, where improving the conditions for economic growth and structural changes should be a priority. Tax increases cannot be avoided either.

In 15 years, we have only once had such a government – ​​the government of Juha Sipilä (centre) – that would have successfully promoted economic growth and reduced indebtedness. We would need a capable and reliable finance minister who would have seamless cooperation with the prime minister.

Juhani Korpela

former budget manager of the Ministry of Finance, Espoo

