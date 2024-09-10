New information about the footballer’s case was released on Tuesday Paul Pogba. Mathias will be tried for attempted blackmail of his brother, who was world champion with France in 2018 and who is suspended for doping.

Likewise, it was learned that the trial will also be carried out for criminal association in a sordid case for which the footballer was extorted and kidnapped in 2022.

The EFE agency warned that “French prosecutors warn that the brother of the former Manchester United player could be sentenced to at least five years in prison.”

He also pointed out that the date of the trial has not yet been announced and that this process is a new ordeal for the talented French midfielder (31 years old and 91 international matches), suspended in 2024 for four years for testing positive for testosterone while representing Juventus.

“Along with Mathias Pogba, 34, they will sit in the dock of the Criminal Court of Paris Roushdane K., Adama C., Boubacar C., Mamadou M. and Mohamed Machikour K., all of them from the Pogba circle of friends from the town of Roissy-en-Brie and suspected of having extorted and kidnapped the footballer for a few hours,” EFE reported.

He added: “This last charge – kidnapping with a firearm, for which Mathias was not charged – is the most serious one that weighs on the group of childhood friends.”

It is noted that on the night of March 19-20, 2022 and at the French national team’s concentration, Paul went to visit these friends, who took him to an apartment in Lagny-sur-Marne (outskirts of Paris).

“There, where Mathias was not present, but the other defendants were, hooded men armed with assault rifles burst in demanding 13 million euros in exchange for protection services. They held the midfielder for several hours, during which the player admitted to having been “scared,” says EFE.

The agency said in its report that “during the police investigation, the accused defended themselves by claiming that they were acting under pressure from another group. After this incident, Paul Pogba, frightened, tried to make a transfer of 11 million, but his bank rejected it for security reasons.”

