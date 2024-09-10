It will be important to monitor the level of their river waters. Bad weather can change conditions in a very short time.

He is giving no respite bad weather in Lombardy, with heavy rainfall on the way. The Functional Center for Monitoring Natural Risks of the Lombardy Region is alerting citizens for the adverse conditions that will hit the Region and the Lombard capital in particular tomorrow.

The Regional Centre, therefore, has issued a yellow weather alert warning (considered an ordinary level) for hydrogeological risk and for strong thunderstorms starting from 2:00 pm tomorrow, September 11th. As usual, attention will be paid in particular to the rivers of the territory that have given and often give signs of significant danger.

The Seveso and the Lambruscowith the valuable intervention of the Municipal Operations Center (COC) of the Civil Protection active for the entire duration of the alert, will be kept under control. It is important to monitor the level of their waters during the day tomorrow. Bad weather can change conditions in a very short time, we have seen it in the past.

The Region, in its recommendationsinvites citizens to avoid areas exposed to the risk of flooding of the two waterways and to pay attention to underpasses during the wave of bad weather. Furthermore, it is recommended not to stop near trees, scaffolding, construction sites and temporary structures such as tents or other supports that can move in the wind.

For more details on the Weather risks and to stay updated in real time, you can consult the Civil Protection alert system, also available via a free app downloadable on iOS and Android devices. Tomorrow, the Civil Protection will be engaged in the constant monitoring of the Seveso and Lambro rivers, from which it is recommended to stay at a safe distance during bad weather hours. Furthermore, it is advisable to shelter vehicles to prevent damage caused by flying objects or hail. It is recommended to limit travel and not to stop in areas subject to flooding, paying particular attention to river banks.