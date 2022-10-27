No gender bathrooms arrive at the Brera Art School in Milan. Bright colors and murals, this school makes inclusiveness its distinctive mark. And so the sign with the stylized men representing the two sexes and a unicorn, symbol of the Lgbtqia + community, replaced the division of the toilets between males and females. There are two bathrooms for each of the two locations, in via Hajech and in via Papa Gregorio XIV, for which the neutral symbol has been added, while in the other toilets the division of the sexes remains. The news is reported by the Republic.

“We are in an art high school. We are open, we are free, we have no conditioning ”, explain some students, who welcomed the news. “In our school, many people do not identify with either gender. And it was right to meet their needs, ”explains another girl.

“It’s a fluid school. We don’t like to identify ourselves. Everyone must feel free and at ease ”, stresses Irene instead. “It is a choice that serves to include a minority that is part of the current world – concludes Valentina – Especially in an artistic high school, where the creativity and personality of the students must be left free, I believe that such a choice goes in the right direction” .

But there are also those who disagree. “Science tells us there are males and females. I don’t see why the neutral gender that doesn’t exist should be added. If you have yellow, blue, green hair, I don’t like it, but that’s your business. If you go into my bathroom, however, it’s my business too “. There are those who try to throw it on a question of hygiene: “Male and female together? It is not hygienic “, while someone is betting on benaltrism:” I do not think it is the main problem of this school that is falling apart “.