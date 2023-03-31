Mexico.- Paty Manterola has always shared with her followers what the maternity process which he has been going through for a long time, who has stated that being a mother has brought her great satisfaction and life lessons.

In fact, the beautiful 50-year-old singer has made an excellent team with her husband, Forrest Kolb, someone with whom has created a beautiful family.

Recently, the artist He traveled with his family to the Disneyland Resortin Anaheim, Calif.to celebrate the 11th birthday of his son Luccasomething that without a doubt became something very special for everyone.

Paty Manterola shared in her social networks how magical his trip to ‘the happiest place on earth’ was, where he was able to visit famous attractions, but the highlight of all was through Radiator Springs at Disney California Adventure Park.

In that place, right in front of the entrance to Cars Land, the interpreter of ‘La ventanita’, took a couple of pictures next to her three children, Lucca and the twins, Matteo and Alesso9 years old.

In addition, the exgaribaldi was also able to enjoy aboard a tractor that danced to the music of the Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree attraction.

It should be noted that in recent years, the singer has dedicated herself especially to caring for her family, despite the fact that continues to create projects as a host and actressbecause she remains a very active figure and makes it clear how excellent she is as a mother and as a professional.

In addition, Manterola wrote a nice birthday message to little Lucca through the Instagram platform, accompanied by a photograph where they all appear together.

“11 years ago this wonderful being chose me as his mother. I love you beyond what words can express, my darling, may your radiant presence continue to illuminate the path of all of us who cross your path, happy birthday.