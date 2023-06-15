Two policewomen are killed in Celaya; there are 11 in Guanajuato

A Municipal Police patrol passes the red light and impact a van where he was traveling a family.

As a result of the shock the mother of family and a minor were injured slightly so it was not necessary to move them.

It is worth mentioning that a six-year-old girl who was traveling in the back of the truck hit the dashboard of the car, this for not wearing a seat belt.

The accident occurred minutes before 10:00 p.m. at the intersection of Avenida Independencia and Canal Interceptor.

Witnesses assure that the responsibility lies with the officer since it did not stop the march and did not have the sirens on.

(With information from Patrol 790)

