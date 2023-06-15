Years go by, but Leo Messi doesn’t stop writing records. In the friendly staged between Argentina and Australia at the Workers’ Stadium in Beijing, La Pulce opened the ball the way he did after 79 seconds, sealing the fastest goal of his career for club and country. He did it with his trademark: swerving left-handed on the edge of the area and shooting around the near post. A match addressed and closed by the ex Fiorentina Pezzella (now at Betis) in the 68th minute. Scaloni’s team thus resumed its winning march after the March friendlies against Panama and Curacao. Even there Messi left his mark with 4 goals. In short, the striker en route with PSG (next to transfer to MLS with Miami) looks like another player with the Albiceleste shirt compared to the one from Paris. Almost a paradox given the consideration of him a few years ago.