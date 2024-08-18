Actions continue Betplay Dimayor League with the 2024 Finalization Tournament, which will play its Matchday 6, where Boyaca Patriots will receive the Once Caldas in it Independence Stadiumthis Monday, August 19.
The last match of the Lancer It happened last August 10th when he visited the National Athleticwho defeated him 3-1 with a double from Dairon Asprilla and target of Alfredo Moralesdespite the momentary draw of Sebastian Moreno. With this defeat, The Red remains at the bottom of the table with just two points after five games.
On the other hand, the white team also had its last activity on August 11 when it came back from 2-1 to Bucaramanga after scoring by Michael Barrios and an own goal by Aldair Quintanaeven though Kevin Cuesta put the visitors ahead in the 34th minute. Thanks to the victory, the Albos remain at the top of the table with 13 points.
Their last match ended 1-0 in favour of Once Caldas by the hand of Dayro Moreno.
When? Monday, August 19
Where? Tunja, Colombia
Stadium: The Independence
Schedule: 16:00 hours (Colombia)
The match can be watched via Win Sports and Win+ Football.
A strong sanction was published in the last hours by the Dimayor against one of the former professional players of the red club. The governing body decided to sanction with two years without playing in any professional competition of the Dimayor to Carlos Rivas.
At the beginning of the year, the club’s management had requested an investigation into its roster of players for possible irregularities in some matches. The investigation revealed that Rivas He is said to have engaged in inappropriate behaviour, encouraging his teammates to engage in incorrect gambling in exchange for money. All of this is allegedly related to the player’s participation in sports betting.
According to the resolution of Dimayorthe behavior would have occurred in the month of January in the match corresponding to the second date between Strength and Patriots. After the match, some players of the Lancer They approached members of the technical staff to report that they were approached by their colleague to invite them to carry out acts that would affect the integrity of the competition.
The right winger currently plays with the Chattanooga of the MLS Next Pro.
Goalie: John Valencia
Defenses: Mateo Rhodes, Brayan Correa, Andres Alarcon, Diego Ruiz
Midfielders: Juan Diaz, Dewar Victoria, Joao Rodriguez
Forwards: Flabian Londono, John Viveros, Sebastian Moreno
Substitutes: Álvaro Meléndez, Jhomier Guerrero, Omar de la Cruz, Cristian Borja, Carlos Paternina, Sergio Román, José García
The technician Hernan Dario Herrera changed the club’s immediate history, as it qualified for the semifinals of last semester after nine championships and five years. And now they not only want to qualify again, but also go to the final, fight for the title and access an international tournament, but first they focus on their next commitment.
“I am not one to make many changes, we will look at it with my teammates. I have a competition, two for each position, who will win the starting position, there are some who are performing, those who are waiting must surpass the starters”he said.
On the possibility of seeing as initial to Lucas Rios Next Monday, the helmsman said: “Ríos is in a process; coming from Cúcuta to Manizales is tough, I can’t despair, one day he will be a starter, he has the potential to be one”.
Regarding the gestures of Dayro Moreno against his companions, he replied: “How old is Dayro? Nobody has changed him, you talk to him, it is his temperament, he wants to score goals; I have seen many players like Dayro, his teammates know him. You understand him in the changes, he gets angry and you know how he is. Goal scorers have streaks, good and bad, now Dayro does not do them, but he will do them.”.
Goalie: James Aguirre
Defenses: Jáider Riquett, Sergio Palacios, Juan Patiño, David Cuesta
Midfielders: Ivan Rojas, Mateo Garcia, Luis Palacios, Michael Barrios
Forwards: Alejandro Garcia, Dayro Moreno
Substitutes: Jorge Cardona, Lucas Rios, Jefry Zapata, Joel Contreras, Jesus Hernandez, Robert Mejia, Ezequiel Mastriola
Boyaca Patriots 1-2 Once Caldas
