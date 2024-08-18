After their 3-1 victory over Patriotas at the Atanasio Girardot, Atlético Nacional will have to wait until September to play an official match again. #TelemedellinNews

On the other hand, the white team also had its last activity on August 11 when it came back from 2-1 to Bucaramanga after scoring by Michael Barrios and an own goal by Aldair Quintanaeven though Kevin Cuesta put the visitors ahead in the 34th minute. Thanks to the victory, the Albos remain at the top of the table with 13 points.

At the beginning of the year, the club’s management had requested an investigation into its roster of players for possible irregularities in some matches. The investigation revealed that Rivas He is said to have engaged in inappropriate behaviour, encouraging his teammates to engage in incorrect gambling in exchange for money. All of this is allegedly related to the player’s participation in sports betting.

According to the resolution of Dimayorthe behavior would have occurred in the month of January in the match corresponding to the second date between Strength and Patriots. After the match, some players of the Lancer They approached members of the technical staff to report that they were approached by their colleague to invite them to carry out acts that would affect the integrity of the competition.

The right winger currently plays with the Chattanooga of the MLS Next Pro.

“I am not one to make many changes, we will look at it with my teammates. I have a competition, two for each position, who will win the starting position, there are some who are performing, those who are waiting must surpass the starters”he said.

On the possibility of seeing as initial to Lucas Rios Next Monday, the helmsman said: “Ríos is in a process; coming from Cúcuta to Manizales is tough, I can’t despair, one day he will be a starter, he has the potential to be one”.

Regarding the gestures of Dayro Moreno against his companions, he replied: “How old is Dayro? Nobody has changed him, you talk to him, it is his temperament, he wants to score goals; I have seen many players like Dayro, his teammates know him. You understand him in the changes, he gets angry and you know how he is. Goal scorers have streaks, good and bad, now Dayro does not do them, but he will do them.”.