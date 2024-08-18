Pecco Bagnaia took revenge on Jorge Martin in the Sprint of the Austrian Grand Prix. If in the morning the Spaniard from the Pramac team had stolen the pole position from the Italian, in the afternoon the world champion won the short race ahead of his rival. If Bagnaia was perfect from the initial start, Martin has something to complain about. After an exchange of mutual overtaking, Jorge tried to attack Pecco at the chicane, ending up wide.

In the “S” cut, the Spaniard did not lose the second that the regulation requires and was thus given a Long Lap penalty, saying goodbye to his chances of victory. At that point Bagnaia only had to be careful to manage the advantage from Marquez. For a short time, because Marc went down with 5 laps to go, leaving the 2nd step of the podium to Martin and the 3rd to Aleix Espargaró and Aprilia.

“It was a difficult race, it would have gone better without penalties” the Spaniard shrugged. Now he and Pecco are tied on points (250) even though Bagnaia is in first place by virtue of the greater number of victories achieved this season.

The world champion won his 3rd sprint race of the year at the Red Bull Ring: “It was an incredible race, but the most incredible thing is how fast we went. I’m very happy, it was an intense fight with Jorge, but after his mistake I was able to be calmer and manage the front tyre” he commented.

Off the podium was Enea Bastianini, who managed to get the better of Jack Miller’s KTM, as did Franco Morbidelli (6th) with Brad Binder. The last points up for grabs today went to Marco Bezzecchi and Pol Espargaró (KTM test rider in Austria with a wild card). Another difficult race for Luca Marini, who with the Honda was unable to go beyond 17th place, preceding Aprilia tester Lorenzo Savadori.