Patricio Parodi used his official Twitter account to refer to the worldwide fall of Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp that left millions of users incommunicado for more than five hours. This publication caught the attention of thousands of netizens because in it, the popular ‘Pato’ made fun of the stumble that Gian Piero Díaz had in This is war a few days ago.

In his post, the captain of Los guerreros, who recently met with his ex-partner Flavia Laos, trolled the EEG host, in charge of supporting the Los combatientes team on the América TV reality show.

“They confirm to me internally that IG fell, like Gian Piero”, was the hilarious comment left by Patricio Parodi on his Twitter.

The publication in which ‘Pato’ Parodi jokes about what happened to Gian Piero Díaz in This is war quickly went viral. So far, he has managed to exceed 3,000 likes and accumulate hundreds of comments where his followers emphasize that the fall was not only on Instagram, but also on Facebook and Instagram.

Gian Piero Díaz on his fall in This is War

After slipping when stepping on a plate with cake, Gian Piero Díaz contacted América Espectáculos and revealed that he took with humor the fall he had in This is war. Johanna San Miguel’s partner highlighted that this was the first time he had stumbled live.

“He had been undefeated for a long time. I had not fallen on EEG and well, I was inaugurated ”, said the EEG presenter.