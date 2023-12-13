He came out to defend her. Patricio Parodi referred to the wedding of his sister Mafer Parodi that took place a few days ago and, especially, to the avalanche of ridicule generated on social networks due to the absence of Luciana Fuster. The member of 'This is war' denied that the current Miss Grand International did not attend the influencer's wedding due to some type of problem or enmity between them, as several users claimed on the internet. So why didn't she go to the ceremony? Find out in this note.

What did Patricio Parodi say about Luciana Fuster's absence at Mafer Parodi's wedding?

Patricio Parodi has been very excited about the upcoming arrival of Luciana Fuster to Peru. It is important to emphasize that both have been separated for several weeks due to the obligations that the model must fulfill after winning the crown. Miss Grand International.

However, the influencer came forward to stand up for the beauty queen after several users pointed out that Fuster did not attend the wedding. Mafer Parodi because they would not have a good relationship.

“They had already gotten married in a civil ceremony and the religious ceremony was already planned in advance… It was with Luciana that we were looking at the date… We were crossing our fingers to see if she would finish a little earlier or ask for permission to come… but yes What he wanted was to be here in the 'matri', to go again, if they also gave him permission. So he didn't even ask for permission anymore because he had to travel to Myanmar… So, he had activities, he had work and it was impossible”Parodi admitted.

How was the wedding of Mafer, Patricio Parodi's sister?

According to the images published by Patricio Parodi Through their Instagram stories, after the religious ceremony, everyone went to a place that had luxurious decoration in elegant champagne tones. The guests enjoyed exquisite snacks and a large seven-tier cake.