The killing of ten soldiers makes Tuesday the day that witnessed the highest death toll among Israeli forces since the start of the ground attack on October 27.

Nine of those killed on Tuesday belonged to units that a military spokesman said participated in a fierce battle in Shujaiya, and two of the dead were senior officers.

Spokesman Daniel Hagari added, “Yesterday afternoon, a force of Golani (Brigade) fighters entered a building, where they were met with heavy gunfire and clashed with the terrorists.”

He explained, “More brigade forces, supported by the 669th Rescue Unit of the Air Force, stormed the building in order to rescue them under heavy fire.”

Another military official said that the Shujaiya area in Gaza City is a Hamas stronghold and contains interconnected building complexes containing weapons caches.

The clash took place on Tuesday in a group of three or four buildings rigged with explosive devices, according to the official, who confirmed that the battle lasted hours.

The official indicated that about 350 Hamas members were killed in Shujaiya since the start of the attack.

The ground campaign and heavy Israeli bombing led to the deaths of more than 18,600 people in Gaza, most of them also civilians, according to the Hamas-run Ministry of Health in the Strip.