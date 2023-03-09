patricia del rio, a journalist with extensive experience in the media, surprised the followers of his informative program “Las mañanas” on Nativa TV, by announcing his retirement from the television program in which he was in charge after his departure from RPP. The communicator took a few minutes to explain the reasons why she decided to get away from the screens and assured that with her departure she will seek to maintain peace and tranquility in her life.

Patricia del Río explains why she resigned from her program

patricia del rio He spoke on his news program to make it known that he would stop appearing on screens after a foolish comment regarding the six soldiers who drowned in Puno. Likewise, he clarified the context of his comments and said that some media misrepresented them with malicious intent.

“I’m leaving because enough is enough. I’m not crying for myself, because I’m not a victim of anything. Because the people who believe that the truth is important cannot continue in the hands of people who are willing to destroy your life, your peace of mind, your honor. Because I do have a lot to lose. I (believe that) I am a person who has made a life of which I feel proud“, he expressed.

Patricia del Río will continue working away from the cameras

The former host of RPP He stated that the fact of being in front of cameras does not make people more powerful or influential. Likewise, he said that he considers it more important to work in a place where he can be heard and respected. Having said this, she did not touch the subject further and continued with her informative space.

“I have many ways of working. Thank God, I have never lacked work. Everything I have has been the product of my work. Never in my life have I had a questionable attitude (…). (To) those who know dare to threaten me and say that they will tell things about my private life, I have nothing to be ashamed of,” he added.

Patricia del Río was a host at RPP. Photo: archive

Why was Patricia del Río fired from RPP?

for 15 years, patricia del rio She was part of RPP and even received recognition as the most influential radio journalist in the country. In 2021, she surprised her departure from the local media and many wondered about the reason for her separation. According to close sources, she would have left for economic reasons.

Patricia del Río appreciates displays of affection after leaving RPP. Photo: The Republic See also The City Council is already working with the forecast that the Spring Festival will be held on the

Juliana Oxenford’s message to Patricia del Río

Juliana Oxenford He spoke after the statement about the departure of Patricia del Río from Nativa TV. True to her style, she expressed her opinion of this resignation, suggesting that it is an injustice. “Today Patricia del Río said goodbye to her program. She left to take care of herself, to protect herself from so many lies, to say ‘enough’ to those who attack honest people through lies and assumptions. Journalism loses, smearers win,” she wrote on Twitter.