New Lion.- Patricio el “Pato” Zambrano went through the Mafian TV channel to review the case of the young Debanhi found dead in a water tank at the Nueva Castilla Motel in Nuevo León.

Patricio, known for his appearance on the reality show Big Brother and for having appeared as a candidate for mayor of Monterrey, has taken advantage of social networks in recent years to make all kinds of complaints against local administrations.

Regarding the official version of the Prosecutor’s Office, Zambrano stated that it was not very credible and that it was a murder since the private report had recently reported it. At no time during the interview did he hesitate to point out to the governor of the state to cover up those responsible

“Samuel is covering up people who are treating white women and who are removing organs from people in Nuevo Léon,” he assured.

He referred on several occasions that Samuel García’s youth and ego were burying his political career. On several occasions he made remarks that hinted at the direct collaboration of different organized crime groups with the state government, as well as in the municipality of Monterrey, Luis Donaldo Colosio would also support their agreements.

“Samuel arrived with people from other groups and like Luis Donaldo Colosio, he is working with people from all over the country. With both officials in command, the floor charge has doubled in the state,” he said.

After putting several topics on the table, the youtuber Fabián Pasos, reserved an interview space for a round of questions from his followers.

Among the answers that caused the most stir were those that no longer insinuated but confirmed the good relationship at the top of the state government with certain criminal groups who are dedicated not only to drug trafficking but also to extortion and white slavery.

“The commitments that Samuel made with crime prior to his coming to power in Nuevo León make it impossible for him to clean up the Prosecutor’s Office and “cut off” certain heads,” he argued.

When asking him about What to expect from the press conference offered by the Attorney General of the State of Nuevo LeónTomorrow, Thursday, Zambrano said that “nothing is going to happen at the press conference, they are going to say the same thing, they take advantage of very innocent people”

Regarding the parents of the young women who have disappeared in Nuevo León in recent months, he suggested that “both Yolanda’s father and Debanhi’s father are being” taken to the dance “, they are professionals of liesthey dedicate themselves to it, do not be fooled”.

As for his hypothesis about what happened, he slipped the following: “Those involved got the matter out of hand and ran with Samuel, who, in turn, went to the Prosecutor’s Office and there goes the chain of favors where some are in charge to cover up for the others.

When asked again about the insinuation of the participation of drug trafficking in the government of Samuel answered bluntly:

“He is committed from the moment he crime money came to his campaign

Another user questioned Will the truth of the Debanhi case be known?

behind this there are very heavy people that they are not going to allow parents or society to know the truth, they are going to silence them. The truth will never be known, economic situations are more important. There are works in the state that are a priority at the image level, but they are also strategic for Samuel’s friends”, assured “Pato” Zambrano.