A couple walks in front of a work by a collective of artists from the AIR gallery entitled "Trigger planting" and which deals with the right to abortion in the USA Photo: EFE.

Works made by various artists for the Plan Your Vote campaign during the Frieze fair Photo: EFE.

Artist María Berría from the Victoria Miro gallery poses next to her work "The cuttings", which will be auctioned to help Ukraine Photo: EFE.

Works by the Mexican Tania Candiani from the Instituto de Visión gallery during the Frieze fair Photo: EFE.

The Frieze fair was held today in the luxury area of ​​Hudson Yards, in Manhattan, New York, USA. Otto: EFE.
