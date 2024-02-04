For a region that lives mainly on summer tourism, outdoor sports activities in nature are a great opportunity to deseasonalize. The Finale area has understood this and, thanks to a varied and ideal territory, including mountain biking, free climbing, trekking and paragliding, 12 months a year it is now besieged by athletes who come from Italy and abroad for ” to practise”. A virtuous model that should be copied, because from Ventimiglia to Sarzana there is no shortage of natural resources.
Dario Freccero
5 minute read
#Paths #streams #caves #angular #territory #Liguria #natural #gym #extreme #sports
