For a region that lives mainly on summer tourism, outdoor sports activities in nature are a great opportunity to deseasonalize. The Finale area has understood this and, thanks to a varied and ideal territory, including mountain biking, free climbing, trekking and paragliding, 12 months a year it is now besieged by athletes who come from Italy and abroad for ” to practise”. A virtuous model that should be copied, because from Ventimiglia to Sarzana there is no shortage of natural resources.

Dario Freccero 5 minute read