He had brought pastries and sparkling wine to celebrate his retirement with his colleagues: Michele Barco died of a heart attack at the age of 58

Tragedy in the Padua area, where a 58-year-old man named Michael Barco he died of a heart attack while working in a local clothing company. It must have been his last day on the job, and he’d brought pastries and bubbly to celebrate with his coworkers. The pain of an entire community.

Michael’s is yet another tragedysome of which occurred in recent days.

Saturday morning, in the Santa Bona district of Treviso, a mother found her 44-year-old son, Massimo Molin, unconscious in his bed. The rescuers who arrived on the spot had revived him, but a new illness in the hospital took him away forever.

Yesterday, however, a Countryside, in the province of Salerno, a young father of only 22 lost his life. Giuseppe Stabile was arranging a load of wood in the family farmhouse when it fell on him and ran him over.

The tragedy of Michele Barco instead took place in the Padua area, more precisely in Pitch on the Brentawhere the 58-year-old lived and worked.

Like every day of the last 30 years, yesterday too Michele had gone to work in the clothing company in via Corsica, the Belvest.

Michele Barco had to celebrate his retirement

It was a very special day for the worker. After decades of honorable career, in fact, what yesterday had to be on the last day of work for him, before his well-deserved retirement.

He had brought gods pastries and of bubbly wine to celebrate and toast with his colleagues, once his last shift is over.

A few hours before the party, however, a sudden illness he hit him and he collapsed to the ground in front of his incredulous colleagues.

The arrival of the 118 health workers on site was timely, but unfortunately there was nothing they could do for him. The cause of death should have been a cardiac arrestwho left poor Michele no way out.

Lots of i condolence messages arrived at the man’s family and everyone in the community of Piazzola sul Brenta is shocked by what happened. The Belvest Company has halted all production activities in mourning. The management greeted him with a touching note on social media.