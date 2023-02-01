Several customers complain on social media that they cannot log in to the ING app.
The outage “started around 10 a.m.,” said a spokeswoman for the bank on Wednesday morning. Due to the malfunction, both the ING app and internet banking are inaccessible for business and private customers. “We are working to find out the cause. We are trying to resolve this as soon as possible.” ING cannot give an expected time for when the malfunction will be resolved.
Incidentally, ING customers can simply use their debit cards in shops and withdraw cash.
#ING #experiencing #malfunction #logging #app #internet #banking
Leave a Reply