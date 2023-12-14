For some time now, especially after her forced professional break from 2014 to 2017 motivated by a series of stage fright attacks and anxiety problems, Pastora Soler seems determined to show herself to the public with more truth than ever. It was noisy artifices, makeup that blurs, masks that sting, costumes that cause more discomfort than pleasure and mirrors that insist on returning answers that lead to the commonplace, unleashed expectations and recalcitrant demands.

Within the reality of what happens before and after the stage, the construction of a comfort zone based on transparency, the delivery from moderation, the song from the soul, the applause from the heart and each word interpreted from the stomach. Thus, the artist born forty-five years ago in the Sevillian municipality of Coria del Río has published since her return the three most interesting albums of a career that will be two decades old in 2024: 'La calm', 'Sentir' and a 'Libra' that is being discovered on stages throughout the country on a tour that arrives tonight at the Víctor Villegas Auditorium and Congress Center in Murcia.

When

Friday at 9:30 p.m.

Where

Víctor Villegas Auditorium and Congress Center. Murcia.

Tickets

€20 / €25 / €30 / €35 / €40 / €50.

A work in which it is worth stopping, in addition to its prominent role in Soler's current repertoire, for the quality of songs such as, to name the most rounded of the lot, 'Del cielo a mi corazón', 'Rascacielos', 'Que talk about me' or, above all, 'What I Always Called', composed by Alejandro Martínez, Conchita and producer Pablo Cebrián.

Four notable songs that will be accompanied during their live release by many of the artist's great triumphs such as the epic 'Quédate mí', 'Dámelo ya', 'Flor de romero' or 'Vuelves a la vida', as well as by versions of giants like Cecilia or Rocío Jurado. The recognition of what is one's own and what is inherited, of the present and the past, of what is to come and of what has been experienced. Pastora Soler feels every reunion with an audience as a gift to be taken advantage of and, above all, shared.