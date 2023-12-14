Lola Herrera's crystalline voice continues to resonate with her perfect diction more than six decades after taking the stage. This weekend she will do it under the direction of Magüi Mira, the director of a social and political work, loaded with unexpected emotions. Together with the renowned actresses Lola Baldrich and Ana Labordeta, she puts together 'Adictos', a piece that revolves around freedom and new technologies, but with the view of a dystopian world.

'Addicts'

When

Saturday, at 8 p.m. Sunday, at 7 p.m.

Where

Romea Theater. Murcia.

How much

Tickets: 18, 20 and 25 euros.

«To what extent are we subjugated by technology? ?Are we really free? What outlook does the nearest future present to us? These and other questions are what Juanma Gómez and Daniel Dicenta asked themselves to create this story, in which they address the problem of misinformation. Its characters express concerns that concern us all, questioning paradigms that we have always assumed to be true but that can hide lies that distort reality. “In a society controlled by power, honesty pays a very high price, if you are not 'addicted' to the system,” says the director of a plot that places the truth in the face of misinformation and the perverse use of the advances of technology. science.

All this through three actresses who play three highly qualified, brave and generous characters with commitment. First of all, Estela Anderson, a scientist of extraordinary intelligence, will step onto the stage embodied in Lola Herrera. For her part, Dr. Soler, head of the psychiatry department of an advanced hospital, will take the form of Lola Baldrich; while Eva Landau, renowned journalist and writer, will receive encouragement from Ana Labordeta. The three find themselves immersed in an adventure that begins when Anderson discovers that the project she has been working on for years, a virtual assistant, is going to be used against humanity, since the government wants to install it in all homes to monitor people. population.

The result is a text that transports a frayed democracy without ethics or values, based on government control. With a dystopian theme rarely seen on stage, 'Addicts' promises to question the relationship with technology and the implications of ceding our lives to technological innovations. The experience not only entertains, but invites reflection and debate about the risks of the digital world in which we live.