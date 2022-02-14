Passion of hawks 2 It’s just a few hours away from becoming a reality. In this new installment of the telenovela, which released an intriguing trailer a few weeks ago, we will see the long-awaited return of the Elizondo sisters and the Reyes brothers, for a plot that, despite moving away from what was seen in the first installment, will resume a story full of drama, romance and betrayal.

If your plan for Valentine’s Day is to return to Colombian lands and let yourself be carried away to the rhythm of “Fiera restless” in this new adventure of hawks, this note is for you. Next, we detail all the information you need to see the premiere of Passion of hawks 2.

Where to see Passion of hawks 2?

Pasión de gavilanes 2 will arrive this February 14 through the Telemundo signal. However, according to the Chilean portal Meganoticias, it has not yet been specified whether Telemundo Internacional will share the content for its channels in Latin American countries.

Even so, the aforementioned medium slides the possibility that the premiere can be followed through the network’s website and on the Peacock streaming service (available in the United States). Likewise, it is expected that the option will also be enabled in the Telemundo mobile app.

What time to see Passion of hawks 2?

Next, we leave you the schedules for the premiere in the United States and Latin America.

Peru – 10.00 pm

United States – 10.00 p.m. m

Ecuador – 10.00 pm

Colombia – 10.00 pm

Mexico – 10.00 pm

Chile – 12.00 pm

Bolivia – 11.00 pm

Venezuela – 11.00 pm

Argentina – 12.00 pm

Brazil – 12.00 pm

What channel does Pasión de gavilanes 2 premiere on?

As we mentioned, it has not yet been specified whether Telemundo Internacional will broadcast the new season of Pasión de gavilanes. However, in the case of Spain, Telecinco will be in charge of bringing the series to the public in that country, starting on Wednesday, February 16.

See Telemundo Internacional in Mexico

Despite the above, and if you live in Mexico, we leave you a list of channels in which the Telemundo Internacional signal is available, so you can check if Pasión de gavilanes 2 will be brought to TV by some of the cable operators.

Telemundo Internacional on Sky: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD)

Telemundo Internacional on Star TV: 223 (SD)

Telemundo Internacional on Izzy: 205 (SD) and (HD)

Telemundo Internacional on Megacable: 214 (SD) and 1214 (HD)

Telemundo Internacional in Total Play: 277 (HD)

When does Pasión de gavilanes 2 premiere on Netflix?

A few weeks ago, the Confidencia Digital portal revealed that Netflix would have already bought the rights to Pasión de gavilanes 2 in order to prevent its new episodes from being pirated.

After that, Danna García (Norma Elizondo in fiction) revealed that the arrival of the Colombian production to the streaming giant had the possibility of materializing: “ I guess so For now, I only know that we are going to be on Telemundo,” he told People in Spanish.

However, neither the streamer nor Telemundo have commented on this long-awaited probability.

How many episodes of Passion for Hawks are available on Netflix?

Although there are no lights on the second season of Pasión de gavilanes on Netflix, the platform’s content video library has the chapters of the first installment of the successful series. In total, there are 188 episodes, which you can enjoy from the comfort of your home.

Official cast of Pasión de gavilanes 2

To the delight of fans, the main cast and some of the secondary roles will return to Pasión de gavilanes for its second season. In that sense, the continuation will have the presence of:

Danna Garcia as Norma Elizondo

Mario Cimarro as Juan Reyes

Natasha Klauss as Sara Elizondo

Michel Brown as Franco Reyes

Paola Rey as Jimena Elizondo

Juan Adolfo Baptista as Oscar Reyes

Zharick León as Rosario Montes

Kristina Lilley as Gabriela Acevedo de Elizondo

As for the newcomers, this season will present the new generation of hawks, made up of Norma’s children with Juan. For their part, Sara and Franco will also have their own heirs, unlike the couple Jimena and Óscar. In addition, Rosario will introduce her daughter.

On the other hand, this installment will also replace some characters with actors different from the original ones, changes that fans have not liked at all.

