Kaillie Humphries, an American born in Canada, a winter sports legend, took the first gold in history in the new women’s monobob specialty and put an end to the German domination of sliding sports at the Beijing Games.

The 36-year-old from Calgary, a naturalized American since 2019 after her marriage to former hobbyist Travis Armbruster, was unapproachable at the Yanqing National Sliding Center, winning with an overall time of 4’19 ”27 in the four heats. Her margin of 1 ”54 over her US teammate Elana Meyers Taylor is a huge gap in a sport often decided by the tenths: she is the first athlete to win the Winter Olympics for two different countries. Meyers Taylor, 37, cried when she realized she would win a medal after spending 10 days in solitary confinement until last Wednesday for Covid. You overtook Canadian Christine de Bruin in the last heat; 15a the blue Andreutti. The women’s monobob, in which each rider competes alone, made its Olympic debut in Beijing to expand women’s participation (because for many countries it’s obviously easier to find just one hobbyist) and add a race to the pink bobsleigh program. Prior to Humphries’ extraordinary feat, Germany had won all previous six events in Yanqing, four wins in sledding and two in skeleton. Humphries had won Olympic gold for Canada in the two women’s bobsleigh at the 2010 Vancouver and Sochi 2014 Games, as well as a bronze four years ago in Pyeongchang and she can also win gold in the two-handed bobsleigh. She was the first woman to fly a 4-man bobsleigh with mixed crews in a men’s race (at the American Championships) and the first woman, on January 9, 2016, to ride an all-women bobsleigh in a men’s World Cup race. .