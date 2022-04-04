Even though some of the characters were replaced, “Passion of hawks 2″ it is still revealing new secrets and adding more tension to its intriguing chapters. Recently we not only found out that one of the protagonists is gay, but also Juan was discovered giving a passionate kiss to Rosario Montes, which left the followers of the telenovela very confused.

In that sense, below, we leave you all the information so you can see the episode 35 of “Passion of hawks 2″.

When does chapter 35 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ premiere?

Chapter 35 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ will premiere live next Monday, April 4. Viewers are eager to find out what will happen to Norma and Juan. In a preview of the episode, we heard from Sarita that the marriage would be about to separate.

Where to see “Passion of hawks 2”?

“Pasión de gavilanes 2″ premieres its exciting chapters through the Telemundo signal in the United States. Audiences also have the option to watch new episodes after they air live on Peacock. However, this NBCUniversal streaming service is only available in certain locations, and there is a cost to access it.

What time to see “Passion of hawks 2”?

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Peru – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in the United States – 10:00 p.m. m

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Ecuador – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Colombia – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Mexico – 10:00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Chile – 12.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Bolivia – 11.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Venezuela – 11.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Argentina – 12.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Brazil – 12.00 pm

On which channel does “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ premiere?

“Pasión de gavilanes” saw the light for the first time thanks to Telemundo. In this way, the channel to watch the second season is once again the same one for which he won the hearts of his faithful fans.

See Telemundo Internacional in Mexico

Telemundo Internacional on Star TV: 223 (SD)

Telemundo Internacional in Total Play: 277 (HD)

Telemundo Internacional on Izzy: 205 (SD) and (HD)

Telemundo Internacional on Megacable: 214 (SD) and 1214 (HD)

Telemundo Internacional on Sky: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD).

Is it possible to watch “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ for free?

Unfortunately the answer is no. In the beginning, Telemundo used to publish the episodes of “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ on its YouTube channels. However, they have been blocking access for the Latin American public, for which it is no longer possible to reproduce them online, for now.

When will “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ premiere on Netflix?

A few months ago, the Digital Confidence portal mentioned that Netflix had already acquired the distribution rights for “Pasión de gavilanes 2”. But there is still no official statement, neither from Telemundo nor from the big red N.

For her part, Danna García (Norma Elizondo) gave fans hope when she spoke with People magazine in Spanish, since her statements were taken as positive by her followers: “I suppose so, for now I only know that we are going to go out in Telemundo”.

How many chapters does “Passion of hawks” have on Netflix?

To the delight of fans of “Pasión de gavilanes”, the 188 complete episodes of the first installment are available on Netflix. To be able to play them, you just have to have a subscription to their service. Prices range from s/ 24.90 to s/ 44.90 per month.

Advance chapter 35 of “Passion of hawks 2”