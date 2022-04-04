Police chief Cathy Lister did not provide information on any suspects or the motive behind the shooting, which took place a few blocks from the state Capitol.

“We know there was a big fight right before the shooting and we’ve confirmed there were a number of shooters,” Lister said at an afternoon news conference.

Lister said the dead included three men and three women.

She added that the shooting took place at about 2 a.m. Pacific time (0900 GMT) near the Golden 1 Center, where the Sacramento Kings basketball team plays its games, and where concerts are held.