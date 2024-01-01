IIn the rectum and in a coffee machine, two passengers wanted to illegally bring gold to India. The two smugglers, who were traveling independently of each other, had a total of 3.5 kilograms of the precious metal worth around 20 million rupees (around 217,000 euros), as the Hindustan Times reported on Monday, citing local authorities. They were arrested at the airport in the Indian metropolis of Lucknow at the weekend coming from Dubai.

A video on social media shows an airport employee using a hammer to destroy the coffee machine and cylinder-shaped gold bars emerge. The smuggler with the gold in his rectum transported it as a paste, it was said.

Gold smugglers are often caught in India; they are often creative in their methods. The metal has a high value in the country and most of it is imported. In order to avoid customs duties, attempts are made to import it illegally.

Rich people in India often offer gold to the gods in Hindu temples. Many also see it as good luck to buy the precious metal for holidays; women often receive gold jewelry for their wedding, also as security for difficult times.