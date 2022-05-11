An aircraft of the Turkish company AnadoluJet has aborted take-off because passengers suddenly received photos of air disasters on their smartphones. These included images of a Turkish Airlines plane that crashed at Schiphol in 2009.

The Boeing 737 of AnadoluJet, a subsidiary of Turkish Airlines, was about to take off to the take-off position at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport for a flight to Istanbul. The captain decided to return to the terminal after anxious passengers warned the crew about the photos.

A young Israeli who was on the plane has now been arrested, Israeli media report. He is said to have sent the images via AirDrop, an Apple service that allows files to be shared at a short distance with another Apple device, such as iPhone.

After the necessary checks were made, the more than 160 passengers were told that they could re-board the plane or stay in Israel if they wished. The plane was delayed for five hours.