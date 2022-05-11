All in one night, the Italian Cup final to prevent Juventus from closing the season for the first time without titles in ten years. Then came the years of joy, and what joy, but Simone Pepe was the last time Juventus arrived in June without trophies on the showcase: “Today the team is more ready: it is normal that there is a little ‘of bitterness for how it went this year, but so much passes from this Coppa Italia final that it can save the season even knowing that Juve are used to other goals, ”says Pepe.