The former Juventus and Azzurri had arrived in Turin the year before the club’s decade of success began and remembers how Juve turned the page: “Chiellini will now put those evenings on retirement books to good use while we were playing at the console. Bonucci in his place? He was already leader even without a sash. Allegri is always the same one I met, we’ll see the real Vlahovic next year. And on Del Piero as manager … “
All in one night, the Italian Cup final to prevent Juventus from closing the season for the first time without titles in ten years. Then came the years of joy, and what joy, but Simone Pepe was the last time Juventus arrived in June without trophies on the showcase: “Today the team is more ready: it is normal that there is a little ‘of bitterness for how it went this year, but so much passes from this Coppa Italia final that it can save the season even knowing that Juve are used to other goals, ”says Pepe.
