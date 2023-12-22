Daily Mail: EasyJet airliner caught in storm Pia, changed course and landed elsewhere

A British airline EasyJet plane was caught in storm Pia and was forced to land elsewhere. Passengers of the liner told the publication about what happened on board Daily Mail.

According to the source, the low-cost airline was flying from Budapest to London Gatwick Airport, but due to wind speeds of more than 180 kilometers per hour, it changed course and landed in Luton.

“People were screaming and vomiting as we tried to land. One man looked like he was having a nervous breakdown,” 57-year-old Tony Holmes described the landing in these phrases.

Related materials:

It is noted that due to an unplanned change of route, many passengers ended up having to take a taxi to their destination without waiting for an additional flight from Luton to London.

It was previously reported that Storm Pia caused widespread flight cancellations and delays at UK airports. Eyewitnesses filmed the planes attempting to land in strong winds. One of the videos shows how a Finnair passenger airliner aborts its landing at Manchester Airport due to bad weather and goes around.