América, recent champion, is planning the squad for the next semester. Among the players that the club wants out and the men who are considering leaving, the name of Álvaro Fidalgo has been ringing loudly for weeks.
Gibran Araige TUDN He announces that the Spanish player has made the decision to stay with América for at least six more months. The Spaniard rejected offers from France in order to continue in America and win the title, the cycle has now been completed and it seems that the door is open to step aside, because as the player himself has said, he has the desire to fight for a position in his team. However, within Liga MX he will not achieve it, hence his desire to return to Europe, but it will not be this winter.
The player will not listen to offers from Europe in the month of January, as he knows that the winter market is usually more complex, so he chooses not to hasten his goodbye and stay in the nest for one more semester, maintain the level and then in the summer talk about your future.
The América board will work at full speed with the goal of having the squad 100% formed at the beginning of January as soon as the club returns from its vacation. Of course, this is a complex and distant mission, since within Coapa they have not yet finished defining the total discards for 2024, a fact that automatically slows down the movements that Santiago Baños and his work team can make regarding to the signing of reinforcements.
