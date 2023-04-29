Philippines.- A passenger decided to wear 10 pieces of her clothing to avoid paying extra baggage on a flight and his solution went viral on social media.

The woman named Gel Rodríguez, from the Philippines, you used 2.5 kg of your clothes after your hand baggage exceeded the maximum weight of 7 kg.

Rodríguez was told that he would be charged a fee because of the weight because his suitcase weighed 9 kilograms.

The young woman shared on social networks that the airline staff at the check-in counter told her that only seven kilos of hand luggage are allowed.

So she replied no problem and put on 10 pieces of clothes, making your suitcase go from 9 kilos to 6.5 kilos of luggage.

“I didn’t want to pay the excess baggage fee because it was only two kilograms“, he said, adding that he probably wouldn’t do it again.

“It was very hot. I do not recommend that other people do itHe also joked that his post went viral on social media, as he mentioned that he would have posed better.