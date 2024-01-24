A Passat with an R32 engine sounds like a great combination.

Nothing is as fun as a sleeper. A relatively normal car that allows you to go through traffic incognito. And if you are ever on the Autobahn, you can surprise many sports car owners. Now it's not like just doing it to surprise others. But not everyone has to show the world that he has a very fast car.

There are plenty of manufacturers who have made fast cars that don't stand out at all. And then of course there are automobiles that you can turn into a sleeper. It is important to know in advance what you can do with it. Some cars have more room for upgrades than others.

Passat with R32 engine (and some mods)

And that is exactly where this Passat with R32 engine comes into play. The Passat is sometimes a large Golf (B3, B4, B6, B7, B8 and B9) and sometimes a small Audi (B1, B2, B5 and B5+). The car in question is about a B5+. From a distance it appears to be a fairly normal Passat. It is a US version, as can be seen by the tailgate and orange lights.

Of course, the connoisseur will also see that this copy sits very low and has 20-inch OZ rims. Now there are plenty of modified Passats driving around, so it's not that crazy. The brakes are: Audi RS6 brake discs with Porsche brake calipers. Yes, you can simply exchange A6/S6/RS6, Cayenne and Continental GT parts with this Passat. It all fits.

This also applies to the engine. As standard, you could get the Passat with an arsenal of engines, including very powerful units. Think of a 2.3 V5, 2.8 V6 thirty-valve or even a real 4.0 W8. In this case, this Passat has an R32 engine, as the title already reveals. It's the 'BUB' engine, that 3.2 liter VR6 you see in the Eos, Passat and Golf. What is special is that in those cars the engine is placed transversely, while in this Passat the engine is placed lengthwise (after all, it is actually an Audi).

533 hp!

Now the BUB engine does not deliver a lot of power, but thanks to a Garett GT3582R turbocharger, this is more than compensated. The list of modifications is truly unprecedented.

Not only is there more power and parts are sturdier (such as steel connecting rods!), but there is also more cooling. The engine now produces 533 hp of power and 789 Nm of torque, so that is also possible. That is indeed a lot, although we know that a turbo on a VR6 can have explosive consequences. Check out this A3 3.2 VR6 with turbo:

Then the price of all this beauty: 26,500 euros. The car is from 2003 and has 182,500 km on the clock, but you should never look at that in these types of projects. These types of cars have often been modified in so many parts that they are no longer relevant. Please note: according to the seller, this car is not for beginners. You also have to put money on the table in advance before you can take a test drive. Still interested? You can see the ad view here!

Thanks to Martijn for the tip!

