Chinese government media reported on Wednesday evening that 25 people died in a fire that broke out in a building in Jiangxi province, eastern China. The fire broke out this afternoon in the city of Xinyu, which is located about 150 kilometers southwest of Nanchang, the capital of the province, according to the new Chinese news agency, Xinhua.

The report added that the fire broke out in a store at street level, noting that after the alarm sounded, 120 rescue workers rushed to the site.

By this evening, the number of victims had risen to 25, according to Shinyu city authorities. Xinhua added that the injured, whose number was not known at first, were taken to the hospital. No further information was initially available about the cause of the fire.