“Passion of Hawks” it came to TV in 2003. Now, almost 20 years later, the telenovela has returned to the small screen with a second season, whose 55th chapter is about to be released. However, it seems that fiction has not had the expected results, since Telemundo has confirmed that a new Turkish fiction will arrive in the time slot of the Elizondo and the Kings.

Since its first week of release, in February of this year, a report indicated that the Colombian production did not register good numbers during its first days. Still, loyal fans were very excited about subsequent releases, especially when Natasha Klaus (Sarah Elizondo) confirmed that there would be a total of 80 episodes.

But, the excitement could have an expiration date sooner than anticipated. Through his official Instagram account, Telemundo has detailed that the Turkish series “Brave Love” will premiere on its TV channel from Tuesday, May 31 and will be broadcast right at the same time as “Passion of hawks 2″.

In that sense, the viewers have done their calculations and have noticed that the latter would come to an end with only 73 episodes on average. Clearly, this detail has unleashed the immediate response of the followers in the aforementioned social network and they demand explanations that, until now, Telemundo has not offered.

Followers of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” demand that Telemundo explain why they have confirmed a new soap opera in the schedule of the Colombian series. Photo: Instagram/Telemundo capture

For now, it is not known what will happen to the story starring Danna García, Mario Cimarro, Paola Rey, Juan Alfonso Baptista and Natasha Klauss. Still, 80 episodes seems to be a conservative approach, especially considering that the first installment of the show has 188 episodes (currently available on Netflix).

In addition, Franco Reyes is just about to join the narrative, so it is not clear what will happen to him and the rest of the protagonists of this continuation, which would have to find an outcome in just under 30 premieres that would remain for him. in front of.