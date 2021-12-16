Passion of hawks 2 featured an intriguing official trailer a few days ago. In addition to the drama and tragedy that is coming for the Telemundo production, fans noticed that Franco Reyes and Sarita Elizondo were presented separately, unlike the other leading couples of the telenovela. However, a new publication of Natasha klauss has reassured his followers, for now.

Many wondered if both characters will continue together. Luckily, the actress commented the following: “The love of Sarita’s life is Franco. That’s not going to change, guys. ” Now, he has shared a tender photo with who will be his children in Colombian fiction.

Franco and Sarita present their family for Pasión de gavilanes 2. Photo: Instagram / @ natashaklauss27

“Beautiful fictional family Reyes Elizondo, Sara, Franco, Gaby, Andrés. We had a hard time in this new season a lot of love, passion and above all union to put up with everything that comes to this family, “said Klauss in the photo published through his official account on Instagram.

YOU CAN SEE: Pasión de gavilanes 2: photos of Germán Quintero as Don Martín, what happened to Jorge Cao?

Who are the children of Sara and Franco?

Yare santana He had already told his more than 200 thousand followers on Instagram that his character in Pasión de gavilanes 2 will be called Gaby. For her part, the actress, of Cuban origin, is a well-known personality on Mexican television.

In this way, he has had great popularity thanks to productions such as When love does not reach, Victoria’s flight, and has appeared in various episodes of Como dice el saying.

Yare Santana will be Gaby in Pasión de gavilanes 2. Photo: Instagram / @ yare_santana_

YOU CAN SEE: Pasión de gavilanes 2: premiere date confirmed and full cast reunites

Jerónimo Cantillo as Andrés

Jerónimo Cantillo is a Colombian actor best known for his role as Kaleth Morales on Caracol Television’s Los Morales. Although he has developed his career in front of cameras, he also works as a singer and music producer. In that sense, he has been chosen to play Dixon in the Rebelde reboot for Netflix.