This Monday, February 14, Pasión de gavilanes 2 premiered and the cast has not hesitated to give us the best reasons not to miss this second season on the Telemundo channel.

Mario Cimarro (Juan Reyes), Danna García (Norma Elizondo), Paola Rey (Jimena Elizondo), Juan Alfonso Baptista (Óscar Reyes), Natasha Klauss (Sara Elizondo) and Michel Brown (Franco Reyes), Kristina Lilley (Gabriela Acevedo), Juan Manuel Restrepo (León Reyes) and Bernardo Flores (Juan David Reyes) came together in a fun video to say why we should see Pasión de gavilanes 2.

The cast of Pasión de gavilanes, season 2 revealed that the soap opera has all your favorite artists, many passions, new stories, mysteries, drama, great experience and action. Therefore, no fan can miss the new chapters.

What will we see in Passion of hawks 2?

As we learned before the launch and now with the first episodes of Pasión de gavilanes 2, a new crime is stalking Juan and Norma’s twins: Erick and León, who are accused of having killed their school teacher.

Apparently, someone is trying to incriminate the brothers out of hatred for the Reyes Elizondo family. In addition to this problem, the reason why Franco and Sarita are not together is also developed. Rosario Montes returns to the town of San Marcos and falls in love at first sight with Juan David.

