The condition for the participation of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva in demonstration performances at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing has been named. This is reported TASS.

Valieva will take part in the gala program at the Olympics if she becomes the winner of the competition.

Earlier it became known that the results of the single competitions of figure skaters at the Olympics will be considered preliminary if Valieva enters the top three.

Valieva became the leader in the short program on February 15. For the rental, the 15-year-old athlete received 82.16 points. In second place is another Russian Anna Shcherbakova with 80.20 points. Third place went to Japanese Kaori Sakamoto with 79.84 points.