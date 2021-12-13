The second season of Passion of Hawks has fans on the edge of their seats, especially now that Telemundo has released the first official trailer for the soap opera. However, a detail that has divided the followers is that both Sara Elizondo and Franco Reyes are seen separated in the scenes of the advance, unlike the other leading couples. Is this a bitter foretaste?

For now, there are no more details about what will happen to the characters played by Natasha Klauss and Michel Brown; However, the actress had declared, through a live on her official account on Instagram, that the relationship between both roles will remain intact: “ The love of Sarita’s life is Franco. That will not change , Boys”.

However, fans of Colombian fiction have made it clear that they do not want to see some kind of change in the chemistry between the main roles, especially after what was seen in the aforementioned preview.

Fans of Pasión de gavilanes wonder what will happen to Franco and Sarita because they are not seen together in the trailer. Photo: Twitter capture

A change in history?

Everything indicates that the plot will take a different turn than would be thought in the first instance. This was announced some time ago by Danna García (Norma Elizondo) herself in her social networks.

“I want to emphasize this. I know that everyone has expectations for what was seen in the first part, but this is a new vision of the writer, it is no longer just about the six of us, the Kings and Elizondo, but about the entire family clan. The great protagonist is history and it will no longer focus only on couples, but on everyone in general ”, Commented the artist.

What will we see in Pasión de gavilanes 2?

In the official trailer of Passion of hawks 2 we see that a tragedy will mark the beginning of this long-awaited sequel. “A violent crime will prevent the Elizondo Kings from finding peace,” Juan Reyes (played by Mario Cimarro) is heard saying in one of the parts of the aforementioned clip. Likewise, the shot focuses on a body found in the middle of the forest.

“Because mystery, passion, revenge, justice and love are in the blood,” ends this preview presented by Telemundo. All of this matches what was previously announced in a first synopsis:

“This new generation of Pasión de Gavilanes is predestined to begin another tragic crime that shakes the family to the core. The subsequent investigation into the mysterious death of a teacher points to the children of one of the couples as possible culprits, triggering a dramatic series of events to prove their innocence. “

Pasión de gavilanes 2 would focus on a new generation of hawks. Photo: composition / Telemundo / Instagram

Release date

Although there is no specific release date, it has already been confirmed that Pasión de gavilanes 2 will arrive on Telemundo in February 2022. In that sense, they only have to specify the day of their arrival on the small screen.