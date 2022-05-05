Medhat Gad, owner of a clothing store in the commercial market area of ​​New Marg, said that flames and smoke rising from the shops were seen in the market, and after investigating the matter, a huge fire was discovered.

The owners of the shops rushed to try to put out the fire, but the flames were greater than they could handle, so they alerted the Civil Protection.

Gad added in his interview with “Sky News Arabia” that the Civil Protection of the Cairo Security Directorate sent 8 firefighting vehicles, and civil defense vehicles came from the Marg neighborhood and Cairo governorate, and they cooperated in putting out the fire.

He explained that the fire, which lasted for about an hour, devoured the goods of 8 shops that were full of clothes, which greatly increased the spread of the fire.

He added that the fire resulted in suffocation for some of the owners of the burned shops, as they tried to put out the fire, and they received the necessary first aid in the place.

The Public Prosecution Office, which started the investigation, was notified to uncover the circumstances and causes of the fire, and assigned forensic evidence to inspect and requested police investigations about the incident.